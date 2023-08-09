Previewing the preseason AP Top 25: Tide outside top 3? Anybody but Georgia at No. 1?

Associated Press,

The last time Alabama was ranked lower than No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, Nick Saban had not yet won a national championship with the Crimson Tide.

There is a very real possibility that when the new preseason AP Top 25 is unveiled on Monday at noon Eastern, ‘Bama could be squeezed out of the top three. After all, the Tide went 11-2 and didn’t make the College Football Playoff in 2022 and then said goodbye to Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and two-time national defensive player of the year Will Anderson Jr.

Not exactly cause for alarm in Tuscaloosa, but for a program with six national titles in the last 14 years — and five of the last seven preseason No. 1 rankings — there are more unknowns than there have been in a while.

Categories: National Sports, Sports

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts