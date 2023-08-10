ABC’s of Education: Thanking teachers during ‘Educators Appreciation Month’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Summer break may be over for most people in the education field. But before teachers get knee deep in homework assignments, giving tests, and teaching students in various subjects, one company wants to give all educators one last hoorah.

August is Educator Appreciation Month, and to honor the hard work and dedication of teachers everywhere the business Sea Life is offering all educators free admission to the Sea Life Charlotte-Concord center.

The company says any educator, including those who home school their children will be admitted free of charge, and get a discount for up to three others to accompany them there.

The offer is open for all teachers from now through September 15, 2023. ( The free admission will not be offered September 1-4, 2023 due to the Labor Day holiday.)

If you would like to find the closet location to you, find out more about the museum or to share the information with an educator you know, click on the like provided HERE