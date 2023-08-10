Maui wildfires rage: Red Cross helping

CNN–Evacuations are underway on Hawaii’s Big Island and Maui as wildfires rage across both islands.

At least 36 people have died and the damage is devastating.

Jenn Sullivan has a look at the catastrophic scenes coming out of Hawaii.

And here at home, there are ways for you to help the people of Hawaii. The Red Cross of South Carolina is accepting donations.

The Red Cross says for more information on how to help click or volunteer see these links:

Sign up to volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday Donate to our Disaster Relief Fund by visiting redcross.org or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your donation enables us to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters.