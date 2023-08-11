Catastrophic wildfires leave more than 50 dead in Maui

ABC NEWS–The search for survivors continues on the Hawaiian Island of Maui where catastrophic wildfires are being blamed for more than 50 deaths.

With at least a thousand people still reported missing, officials expect the death toll to rise.

More help is on the way from the White House where President Biden has approved a disaster declaration.

ABC’s Justin Finch with the latest now from Washington.

You can help the people of Hawaii, the Red Cross of South Carolina is accepting donations.

The Red Cross says for more information on how to help click or volunteer see these links:

Sign up to volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday

Donate to our Disaster Relief Fund by visiting redcross.org or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your donation enables us to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters.