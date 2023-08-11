Get ready to get loud for the Fisher House of Columbia

Tyler Ryan gets a preview of the annual Battle of the Bands in Lexington

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Things are fixing to get loud in Lexington on Friday, as the fifth annual “Let’s Get Loud Battle of The Bands” take place at the Icehouse Amphitheatre.

The annual event, which is presented by ERA Wilder Realty and Freeway Music, raises money for The Fisher House of Columbia.

According to event DJ Troy Fite, the family friendly event will offer three local bands going head to head to head for the title bragging rights of being the best band in the land. He says that the crowd can “vote” with donations, all of which go directly to the Fisher House.

Civil Remedy front man Otto Hage says tickets are $15, with the doors opening at 5:30 PM and the bands hit the stage at 6:30. He told this reporter that the three bands include his, The Reggie Sullivan Band, and Natalie and the Boys.

You can learn more by checking out the event page on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/B58f4aQV

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook