Hip Hop turns 50

(CNN) — The musical genre Hip Hop celebrates its 50th birthday today. The birthplace of Hip Hop paid tribute through different events around New York City.

a commemoration kicked off in central park friday morning with a big concert that aired live on “Good Morning America.”

Artists included Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Busta Rhymes. a block party hosted by the universal hip hop museum was also held friday afternoon at Mill Pond Park in the Bronx to celebrate the anniversary.

And here in the Palmetto State, the Capital City will hold the annual World famous Hip-Hop Family Day next Friday on 1051 Greene Street downtown Columbia. This year the headliner is Kurtis Blow.

To find out more about tht Hip Hop Family Day celebration happening Friday August 19, 2023 click on the link provided HERE