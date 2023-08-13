Investigation underway after shooting on Rice Meadow Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in Richland County on Sunday, August 13th.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 4:00 a.m., deputies were called to the 300 block of Rice Meadow Way, to reports of a shooting. When deputies arrive, two vehicles fled the scene and shell casing was found in the parking lot.

There have been no reports of injuries. RCSD is working with the establishment to prevent any further incidents from occurring.