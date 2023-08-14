ABC’s of Education: Local teachers study education in Barbados

In our ABC’s of Education A team of educators from Voorhees, USC, and South Carolina State University recently spent several weeks on the Caribbean Island of Barbados studying ways to impact teaching, learning and educator preparation.

The Voorhees University Center of Excellence for Educator Preparation and Innovation participated in the fulbright-hays group projects abroad program after getting funding from the Department of Education.

Focusing specifically on area studies, the project highlights content typically missing from and urgent University and K-12 school curriculum in South Carolina and in the United States.