Breaking: GA Grand Jury returns 10 indictments in election probe

Fulton Co., GA. (ABC News) — The Fulton County, Georgia clerk has confirmed that the grand jury has voted “yes” to 10 indictments presented to them in the alleged 2020 election misconduct probe.

It is still unclear at this time who is named in the indictments, and what charges could come from this decision. Paperwork has just been turned in and as soon as that paperwork is stamped and made public, within the next few hours we will bring it to you on air and online.