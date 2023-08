Midlands Mugshots August 14

9/14

SALAS, JOSE LUIS

NEWBERRY CITY ORDINACE DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DRUGS / POSS. OF 28G (1 OZ) OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR 10G OR LESS OF HASH - 1ST OFFENSE BREACH / BREACH OF PEACE, AGGRAVATED IN NATURE WEAPONS / USE OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS