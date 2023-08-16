Aces sign former Gamecock Alaina Coates to third emergency hardship contract

Las Vegas, NV (August 16, 2023)—Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced today that the team has re-signed veteran WNBA center Alaina Coates to a third seven-day emergency hardship contract. Coates, who originally signed with the Aces on Aug. 2, has played in four games for the Aces and averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds as the Aces posted a 3-1 record. She also played late minutes in the Aug. 15 Commissioner’s Cup Championship.

The Chicago Sky originally selected Coates with the second overall pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft. The 6-4 South Carolina grad missed the 2017 season with an injury, but played in 32 games as a rookie for the Sky in 2018. She later laced up her high tops for Minnesota (2019), Atlanta (2019), Washington (2020), Indiana (2022) and Phoenix (2023).

Coates has career averages of 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, along with a career field goal percentage of 56.2 percent over her 89 games in the W.