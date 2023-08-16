Columbia Police arrest man accused in connection to gas station shooting

Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (Suspect: Kahlil Mitchell)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they have arrested a man accused in connection to a gas station shooting from earlier this month. Authorities say 20 year old Khalil Mitchell was taken into custody Wednesday August 16, 2023, a exactly one week after a non fatal shooting police say the incident happened at the El Cheapo gas station along Two Notch Road.

Kahlil Mitchell is charged with Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature & Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

CPD says additional arrests are pending the outcome of their ongoing investigation. Stay with ABC Columbia News for the latest developments on air and online.