Columbia Police arrest man accused in connection to gas station shooting

Rochelle Dean,
Mitchell

Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
(Suspect: Kahlil Mitchell)

Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (Suspect: Kahlil Mitchell)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they have arrested a man accused in connection to a gas station shooting from earlier this month.  Authorities say 20 year old Khalil Mitchell was taken into custody Wednesday August 16, 2023, a exactly one week after a non fatal shooting police say the incident happened at the El Cheapo gas station along Two Notch Road.

 Kahlil Mitchell is charged with Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature & Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

CPD says additional arrests are pending the outcome of their ongoing investigation. Stay with ABC Columbia News for the latest developments on air and online. 

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts