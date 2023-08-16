Investigation underway after decomposing body found in abandoned hotel

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office says a body found in an abandoned hotel was so badly decomposed that the person’s age and race could not be determined.

Officials say the body was found on August 14th in a room at the Motel 6 on Burning Tree Dr.

The motel had been closed since March 1st.

According to the coroner the body was in the room for possibly two to three weeks.

The coroner says the person was wearing jogging pants, a blue t-shirt, and black Adidas shoes.

An autopsy is being conducted.