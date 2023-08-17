Elementary school evacuated out of caution, all-clear given

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Students and teachers were evacuated from Rosewood Elementary Thursday morning.

Columbia police say the evacuation was ordered after the school received a bomb threat that they do not believe to be credible.

The Columbia Fire Department is also on scene.

A spokesperson for Richland School Dist. One says officials are monitoring the situation and are working with law enforcement.

Moments later the ‘all clear’ was given and students were allowed to return to class.