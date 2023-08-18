Get your BBQ on – for the kids

Tyler Ryan learns about the Jamil Shriner Temple's 13th Annual cook-off

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the 13th year, the Jamil Shriner’s are hosting the annual belly pleasing BBQ Cook-Off over the weekend of September 7 – 9, at the Temple on Jamil Road.

The event promises three days of some of the most talented cookers treats, starting on Friday evening with the Anything Butt contest, followed by the competition on Saturday.

Proceeds from

If you are part of a cook team, there are still opportunities to get into the contest, where first place brings $1000.

You can get more information by calling 803-724-9633.