COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are down just slightly as we head into the weekend.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in Columbia is around $3.45 per gallon.

Statewide, AAA reports the average for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $3.47.

The national average now stands at $3.87 per gallon, the highest it has been in about ten months.