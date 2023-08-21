With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of era in college football

Associated Press,

Welcome to the final season of college football as we know it.

Extreme? Maybe, but 2023 has an end-of-an-era feel.

Texas and Oklahoma are taking their last lap in the Big 12. The Pac-12 is still a Power Five conference. Will it even be a conference in 2024 after the Big Ten opens its West Wing and the Big 12 expands yet again? The College Football Playoff is a four-team event for the last time this year before tripling in size.

