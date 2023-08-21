With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of era in college football

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley have No. 6 Southern California swaggering again.

“I think coaching or playing at USC is one of the great responsibilities in our sport,” Riley said during Pac-12 media day. “This is the program that is so important to the sport, to the success of football on the West Coast in general, and has such a great history.”

USC along with No. 10 Washington, No. 15 Oregon and UCLA, coming off consecutive winning seasons seasons under Chip Kelly, are moving to the Big Ten in 2024. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are bound for the Big 12.

The Big Ten’s poaching of the Pac-12 to create a bicoastal conference has many in college sports questioning if what’s good for television networks that pay billions for the rights to broadcast football is in line with what’s good for the athletes. Especially those who don’t play football.

“This thing was driven by money and by football and to say these decisions benefit the student-athletes, in most cases, I’m not sure I believe that,” said Brian Polian, a longtime major college football coach who left LSU this offseason to become athletic director at Division III John Carroll University in Ohio.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

For more than a century, major college football vigorously resisted using a playoff to decide a champion.

Then it took less than a decade for the first playoff to expand. Year 10 of the CFP will be the final one with only four teams competing for a title before the 12-team format is implemented in 2024.

The days of one bad game potentially ruining a team’s title hopes are going away. There will be fewer winner-take-all moments, but some see upside.

“I felt like there was much to be gained in the regular season because there were going to be more schools at the midpoint in the year that had a legitimate chance to say they were in the playoff hunt,” said Bowlsby, one of the architects of the new playoff format.

Do you love classic rivalries such as Michigan-Ohio State and Alabama-Auburn? Will you like them as much when they can be played two or even three times in a season? Maybe in back-to-back weeks?

In division-less super conferences, the odds of that happening go way up starting in 2024.

COLLEGIATE MODEL

NCAA and college sports leaders continue to push for congressional help with regulating the way athletes can be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.

There has been at least some momentum toward action on Capitol Hill in recent months. The NCAA is also working on its own NIL rules in case the politicians don’t come through.

One way or another, there will likely be some attempt to regulate NIL and booster-funded collectives next year.

Managing NIL could be nothing compared to having major college football players, whose sport generates billions that fuel all of college athletics, legally deemed employees. For some, the days of major college football players being paid can’t get here soon enough.

“To say we’re going to stretch out their season, we’re going to expand the playoff, but still we’re not sharing in the revenue with the student-athletes?” Polian said. “When billions of dollars are being made we have to figure out a way to share revenue with the people that are earning the money. Name, image and likeness was not intended to be the answer.”

All this change on the horizon has some fans uneasy about the future of the sport they love.

Davis isn’t too worried.

“Once the games start, except for moments of wistfulness among certain fanbases and certain broadcasters or journalists … it’s not going to matter,” Davis said. “Because the games are going to be a great as they have ever been.”