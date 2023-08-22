Camp Cole breaks ground on new activity center

EASTOVER, SC (WOLO) — Eastover’s Camp Cole held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for a new 20,000 square-foot “Southeastern Freight Lines Activity Center.”

Official construction will begin in September and is expected to be complete by May, 2024.

The new building will include a movement studio, gymnasium, art center, and library.

Amy Messenger’s son, Keegan, has Helsmoortel-Van der Aa syndrome — requiring him to have a feeding tube and consistent medical care.

But she says that doesn’t stop Keegan and his brother Collin from enjoying time in the pool and getting to know the camp’s horses.

“To have him outdoors, and still be able to experience everything that camp has to offer in a safe environment, was just an amazing experience. My husband and I, never in a million years, if you asked us last summer, we would have told you ‘Nope that’ll never happen,” says Messenger.

Messenger believes the sensory spaces provided within the new center will be yet another benefit Camp Cole offers Keegan — who also has autism.

“It’s gonna be amazing, just the different rooms, the sensory room for Keegan is such a thing. Because sometimes during the summer it does get really hot, and he has trouble regulating his own temperature so to have an indoor space where he can still go and participate in activities is going to be amazing,” says Messenger.

Kelsey Carter is one of the co-founders of Camp Cole. She says the camp serves children with an array of conditions including cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, cancer, Tourette’s syndrome, and epilepsy.

“Camp is all about trying something new that you haven’t done before. And what we love is that every program out here, our campers can participate in. So it doesn’t matter your disability, your critical illness. It’s all about enjoying time with one another, creating friendships, and trying something new,” says Carter.

Carter also says while they have over 1,000 campers each summer, the new center will help make year round camping more enjoyable.