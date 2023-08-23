Lexington County arrest shooting suspect

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — A Lexington county man is in custody after Deputies say he is accused in a shooting that injured two people.

Deputies say the incident took place on Gardners Terrace Road in West Columbia Tuesday around 6:15. Authorities say about 30 minutes after the shooting they arrested a man suspected in the incident and another man on unrelated charges. Deputies believe the individuals involved knew each other and are calling this an isolated incident.

An investigation is ongoing.