Suspect in multiple vehicle thefts has been arrested in Newberry manhunt

Newberry, SC (WOLO)— Newberry County deputies say the suspect accused of multiple vehicle thefts has been captured.

They say the suspect was arrested this morning at the Days Inn on SC Highway 34 following a manhunt yesterday.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male who is believed to be connected to a string of vehicle thefts.

On Tuesday night, deputies say he ran when a citizen called deputies to report suspicious activity which led to a chase on SC-219.

He later jumped out of the moving vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies used dogs on the ground while searching from above using “aviation assets” along Interstate 26 from SC 121 to SC 219 to find him.

Although he’s been captured, authorities urge you to remember to remove their keys from your vehicle and lock your doors.