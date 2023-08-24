Cardinals trade former Tiger Isaiah Simmons to NY Giants

The Cardinals were supportive of Simmons’ switch, though the move didn’t make a lot of sense from the team’s perspective. Arizona is already set at safety with two-time All-Pro Budda Baker and veteran Jalen Thompson.

Still, there was little clue Simmons was about to be dealt.

“He did everything that we asked him to do,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday. “It’s just moving forward, we feel like this is the best way that how we want to play football against other people.”

The Cardinals are currently in Minnesota, having joint practices with the Vikings in the leadup to their preseason game on Saturday.

Simmons has been productive over the past two seasons, with 105 tackles in 2021 and 99 tackles last season, but he’s also had a tendency for big mistakes that frustrated previous coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The new regime with the Cardinals — led by Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort — decided not to exercise the fifth-year option on Simmons’ contract during the offseason. A few months later, they’ve parted ways with the player completely.

“He’s been here the last three seasons and wish him the best going forward,” Ossenfort said. “But just for us as a team where we’re at, we thought it was the best move to make.”

The Cardinals and Giants will face each other in Week 2.

Ossenfort continued to make moves later Thursday, dealing offensive lineman Josh Jones and the team’s seventh-round pick in 2024 to the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick in 2024.