Chapin H.S. remembers student, football player

Chapin, SC (WOLO) —Chapin High School is mourning the loss of a student who was found dead inside his home Tuesday morning.

17-year-old HERE Fabian ‘Tre’ Ruff from Little Mountain was a Senior, and football player.

Chapin High school will hold a memorial service tomorrow (Thursday August 24) at 7:30 pm celebrating Tre’s life. Grief counselors are also being made available to help make sense of the unexpected tragedy.

Chapin High School released a statement saying quote,

“The Eagle family is heartbroken over the loss of senior football player, Tre Ruff. Tre is known for his kind heart, and huge bear hugs. You will forever be in our hearts, Tre.”

Also expressing grief tonight, Ruff’s Football Coach Justin Gentry saying, quote,

“The entire Chapin community was handed a huge blow Tuesday morning. Tre had the ability to light up the room the minute he walked in we will never let our memories of Tre fade as we fight through and honor his legacy this season.”

Funeral arrangements have not been released and his cause of death has not been announced, pending an autopsy.

A GoFundMePage to help the family with funeral costs. If you would like to donate you can go the link provided HERE