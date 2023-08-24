Opinions vary after SC Supreme Court upholds fetal heartbeat law

Many are expressing their approval and disapproval after South Carolina Supreme Court ruling the state’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act constitutional.

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – Many are expressing their approval and disapproval after South Carolina Supreme Court ruling the state’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act constitutional. The Heartbeat law prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for rape or incest during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, medical emergencies, or fatal fetal anomalies.

American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina calls the state supreme court ruling is governmental intrusion on families and healthcare providers. ACLU Executive Director Jace Woodrum says what is done by statute can be undone as it focuses on mobilizing and organizing people ahead of elections.

“This harmful law was written and forced through by people we elected to represent our priorities. It is absolutely vital that we remember that not just today but when we vote,” said Woodrum.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (R) claims the decision is a win for South Carolina and embraces what may come during elections. “That’s something everybody knew about going in, everybody understood that this was going to be a campaign issue especially on the republican side it’s going to be an issue in the primaries and it will also be a issue in the general election for everybody.”

The governor and attorney general also calling the ruling a victory.

Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network CEO Ann Warner says the victory will be short lived because the state isn’t equipped for the consequence of this decision. “Doctors are going to leave, people are going to suffer and die during pregnancies. We have made little to no investment in increasing the care in support services the foster care system, in our healthcare. We have a third of our counties that don’t have a single OB GYN provider so where are all these people who are being forced going to go through with their pregnancies going to go?”