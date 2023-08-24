Orangeburg Dept. Public Safety, SC State and Claflin partner to open new joint substation
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Safety, SC State University, and Claflin University are collaborating to open a joint substation.
The new substation is located at the corners of Goff Ave. and Buckley Street. Officials say the aim is to provide a greater police presence and sense of safety near both universities. Officials held a press conference today to announce the details.
This is a developing story, ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams will have more on the News at 5,6 and 11pm.