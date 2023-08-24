SC Gas prices could go up and down say travel experts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump are a little higher this week and they may go up and down through mid-September say experts.

Drivers in South Carolina are paying an average of $3.42 per gallon, according to AAA. One month ago drivers were paying around $3.32 a gallon, according to a AAA report.

The National average for a gallon of gas stands at $3.823 per gallon.

According to a release from AAA, “The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices. Gas Prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer.”

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=SC