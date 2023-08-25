COMET to hand out free bottled water as part of its Hydrate Me Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) and its prime contractor RATP Dev want to help riders cool off with free water today!

They’ll hand out free bottled water starting at 11:30 am until supplies run out.

It will be at its COMET Central hub at the corner of Laurel and Sumter and at the USC Horseshoe.

It’s all part of its Hydrate Me Campaign, in which they hand out free water every Friday in August.