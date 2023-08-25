Leader of ‘Black Voices for Trump’ denied bond

(CNN) — The leader of “Black Voices for Trump, charged in the Georgia election interference case appeared virtually in Fulton County Court Friday afternoon.

The judge determined Harrison Floyd will remain in prison for now. The judge saying she’s not setting bond because Floyd had already been indicted and assigned to another judge, who would address bond going forward. Floyd is charged with violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, influencing a witness, and conspiring to solicit false statements. Prosecutors say he helped pressure an Atlanta elections worker into falsely saying she committed massive fraud.