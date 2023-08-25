Local Living: Latin Festival brings culture downtown

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In today’s look at Local Living. It’s almost time for the Main Street Latin Festival!

The event will be held tomorrow (Saturday August 26, 2023) in downtown Columbia. The 20th annual festival of fun kicks off at 11 am and runs until 10 pm Saturday night.

Event organizers say those who plan to attend will have the chance to celebrate the Latin culture through genuine Latin cuisine, unique art pieces, vibrant dancing, and live music.

The event will take place in the 1300 & 1400 blocks of Main Street and the area around the middle of the 1100 block of Washington Street.

Temporary road closures for tomorrow’s @mainstlatinfest ➡️ 1300 & 1400 blocks of Main Street, plus the mid-block of 1100 Washington Street. The locations will reopen at the conclusion of the event. pic.twitter.com/gdJgyc4CuT — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 25, 2023

Admission is free and open to the public.