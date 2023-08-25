Suspect fires on deputies, police

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they responded to Broad River Rd. near Omarest Dr. early Friday morning after reports of a man sitting in a car with a long gun.

When deputies arrived they say Luis Pardo, 44, opened fire toward them and a Columbia Police Officer who was also on the scene.

No one was injured.

“This is another example of the danger our deputies face every day,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “I’m glad no one was hurt by this man’s dangerous disregard for the safety of others.”