Traffic stop yields marijuana seizure

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say a faulty traffic light lead to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana.

“I had an officer who noticed a license plate light was out on a vehicle, which resulted in this seizure,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Sometimes, it’s just the little things that make a big difference.”

Deputies say Daiquan Cobb-Gilford, 19, of Orangeburg is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights, and no license plate light.

Investigators say they were on patrol on Edisto Dr. around 1:30am Thursday when they noticed a silver Nissan without a light on its license plate.

Deputies say they ultimately stopped the car on Cannon Bridge Rd. after it initially sped off.

Inside the car, deputies say they found three pounds of marijuana.

“That’s three pounds that’s off the street tonight that our children won’t be subjected to,” Ravenell said. “That’s always a plus for the community.”