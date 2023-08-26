T-Shirt Sales underway for Columbia Mayor’s Campaign against Breast Cancer

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–You can buy a new t-shirt and help a good cause at the same time. Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and the City of Columbia need your help in the fight against breast cancer, they are selling T-shirts.

T-shirt sales for the Mayor’s Campaign against Breast Cancer Fundraiser are currently underway.

All proceeds from the sales benefit the Prisma Health Midlands Foundation for the Bosom Buddies Fund to provide resources and emotional healing for individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer, say officials.

T-shirts can be purchased in person at either City Hall, The City of Columbia Payment Center, Columbia-Richland Fire Department Headquarters or Columbia Police Department Headquarters.

They can also be ordered on line by clicking here https://columbiasc.gov/t-shirt-sale-fundraiser-for-the-mayors-campaign-against-breast-cancer/#:~:text=To%20pre%2Dorder%20a%20t,City%20Hall%20%E2%80%93%201737%20Main%20St.