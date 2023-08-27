Bob Barker, legendary ‘The Price is Right’ host, dies at 99

“I always admired Ralph Edwards’ work. He did ‘Truth or Consequences’ beautifully. … He also did ‘This Is Your Life,'” Barker said in an “Emmy TV Legends” interview in 2008. “He’s the most remarkable man.”

On the wacky show, contestants were tasked with answering questions and performing stunts for prizes. Barker’s stint on “Truth or Consequences” lasted almost 20 years. Barker said that to get a call from the iconic Edwards “was just about the most exciting thing to happen to me.”

Then, in September 1972, Barker began a job that would end up being the work he is most known for — “The Price Is Right.” On this program, Barker would give the audience a chance to guess prices on everyday household items from couches to cars. Getting close to the actual price was the name of the game.

“I was 48 and didn’t have any thoughts about the rest of my life. It was just another show I thought I would have fun with and be well paid for,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2007.

Barker said the secret to the longevity of the game show was simple.

“Well it is a powerful premise. When we bring something out for the contestants to bid on, at home, they’re thinking, ‘Oh, that’s too high,’ or, ‘Oh, that’s too low, [or] ‘That’s a good bid,'” Barker told ABC News in 2007. “Whatever they’re thinking, they’re becoming involved.