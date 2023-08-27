Bob Barker, legendary ‘The Price is Right’ host, dies at 99

Legendary TV star Bob Barker, who hosted the famed game show “The Price Is Right” for 35 years, has died. He was 99.

Barker died at his home on Saturday morning, his longtime publicist Roger Neal told ABC News. He was a few months shy of his 100th birthday.

“He had a wonderful life,” Neal said.

Born in 1923, Barker was raised in South Dakota and Missouri, among other places, before eventually enlisting in the United States Navy during World War II. He never saw action, and after returning home to attend college at Drury University, he got his start in radio.

His big break came when game show creator Ralph Edwards heard him on the air and reached out about hosting “Truth or Consequences” in the mid-1950s. Barker said Edwards had hosted the show himself on radio and this was one of the TV iterations.

