Columbia Police: USC student fatally shot after attempting to enter wrong home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old male University of South Carolina student from Connecticut.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26th, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Holly Street for a reported home burglary. While en route, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a deceased male on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the male as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio. Investigators say preliminary information indicates that Donofrio who resided on South Holly Street attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot.

CPD investigators will continue to consult with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the circumstances of the case.