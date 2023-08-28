Local Living: First Sunday at the State Museum
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the South Carolina State Museum is offering $1 general admission on September 3, 2023 for First Sunday. Guests can explore the museums four floors, which include art, cultural history, natural history and more. First Sunday runs from Noon-5pm.
Guests can also watch a 4-D movie or planetarium show for $5.
For more information click here https://www.scmuseum.org/
