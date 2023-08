Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter Co. deputies say a search warrant yielded a laundry list of drugs.

Deputies say on August 22nd investigators searched Larry Blanding’s home on Marilyn St.

Deputies say they found cocaine, crack, marijuana, pills and a handgun.

Blanding was taken to the Sumter Co. Detention Center and is currently being held on a $47,000.