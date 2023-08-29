Step up for sustainability with Give Volunteers

Tyler Ryan learns about Give Volunteers who trot the globe for sustainability

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As the world gets bigger – at least population wise, and resources get smaller, sustainability has become a very big mission across the globe. Although sustainability is something that you can practice every day in your own back yard, you can also volunteer to trot the globe, bringing the mission, education, and fellowship to places far and wide.

Over the last eleven years, the non-profit group Give Volunteers has sent over 7,000 people to distant places on Earth to carry out their mission.

Give Ambassadors Megan McGill and Haylie VerHaeghe joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to explain how the program works, and the volunteer opportunities that are available to become part of the organization.

You can learn more and even apply HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook