Columbia Police caution drivers about flood prone streets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials, including the Columbia Police Department are warning of the potential for flooding in the area.

Some parts of the Midlands are projected to see up to 6 inches of rain over the course of a few hours, say forecasters.

According to the city, areas in Columbia that may be prone to flooding include Main and Whaley Streets, as well as Blossom and Saluda streets.

Officials remind you, if you see standing water, turn around, don’t drown.

More flood prone areas include:

Harden and Read

Harden and Calhoun

Franklin and Marion

Franklin and Sumter

Columbia College and N. Main

Bull and Laurel

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

Two Notch and Read

Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

Pickens between Wheat and Green

Barnwell and Pendleton