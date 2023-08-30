Columbia Police caution drivers about flood prone streets
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials, including the Columbia Police Department are warning of the potential for flooding in the area.
Some parts of the Midlands are projected to see up to 6 inches of rain over the course of a few hours, say forecasters.
According to the city, areas in Columbia that may be prone to flooding include Main and Whaley Streets, as well as Blossom and Saluda streets.
Officials remind you, if you see standing water, turn around, don’t drown.
More flood prone areas include:
Harden and Read
Harden and Calhoun
Franklin and Marion
Franklin and Sumter
Columbia College and N. Main
Bull and Laurel
Main and Whaley
Gervais and Laurens
Blossom and Henderson
Blossom and Saluda
Harden and Santee
Monroe and Maple
Two Notch and Read
Wheat and Amherst
Adger and Devine
Wheat and Sumter
Wheat and Pickens
Heyward and Ravenel
Pickens between Wheat and Green
Barnwell and Pendleton