Now a Cat 4 hurricane, Idalia continues to bear down on South Carolina

Tyler Ryan has a Wednesday morning update on Hurricane Idalia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – After having been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane as of 5:00 AM Wednesday morning, Idalia continues to create havoc for the west coast of Florida, as she makes her way to the north east, and ultimately South Carolina.

Tyler Ryan takes a look at the potential impacts for the Midlands.