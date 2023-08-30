Tracking Idalia: Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s Forecast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We continue to track the path of Idalia, as the system moves up the Southeastern Coast from Florida into South Carolina.

Chief Meteorologist John Farley says we will be dealing with a lot of rain, heavy at times, and especially closer to the coast.

According to John’s forecast, you can expect up to 6 inches of rain in parts of the Midlands Wednesday afternoon, into early Thursday morning.

We could see wind gusts up to 50 mph in some areas, especially areas close to I-95 and the east, says John. Sumter and Manning could see a lot of rain.

Our Tyler Ryan, Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Meteorologist James Scott will track the storm all week.

