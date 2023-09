Holly Hill man wins $375k on store scratch off ticket

Holly Hill, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands man’s sudden decision to play the lottery ended up winning him nearly 400-thousand dollars.

Lady luck smiled on the winner when he picked out a $10 scratch-off at the Hutto Food Mart in Holly Hill and won $375,000 dollars.

He admitted the win took him by surprise and he’s already paid off his house in response.