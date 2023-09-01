Lexington Police search for suspected shoplifter

Lexington, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police are looking for a suspect accused of shoplifting. According to police, the person captured on surveillance cameras managed to steal over four-thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store back on August 18, 2023.

If you recognize this person, know of their whereabouts or have any information that might be able to assist Lexington Police during their ongoing investigation you are urged to contact the Lexington Police Department.