Party with Richland Co. deputies at End of the Summer Celebration this Labor Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to end summer with a big party with Richland County deputies on Labor Day!

The event goes from Noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the A1 Transportation on 4300 St. Andrews Road.

Our Curtis Wilson, who’s hosting the big event, spoke with Community Organizer Loretta Coleman about all the fun activities you and the family can enjoy.

There will be dance contests for kids and adults, along with food trucks, big cash prizes, concert tickets and so much more.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Foundation.

The event is free but you do have to pay for your meals.

For more information, call Ms. Coleman at 803-260-8301.