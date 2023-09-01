RCSD makes arrests in connection to Deputy shooting

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –Four individuals were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a Richland County deputy and his fiancée.

According to deputies, 18-year-old Shawn Wise, 17-year-old Rayshaun Lair, 17-year-old Damarrious Rodgers, and 17-year-old

Emmaurie shorten are each charged with eight counts of Attempted Murder and Possessing a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

On August 21st, Deputy Crawford and his fiancée were sitting outside of the home on their porch around 11:30pm when the two were shot at their residence on Crusader Court. Deputies say they were not the intended targets. We’re also told that there were at least 6 other occupants at the home during the time of the shooting. Crawford and his fiancée were taken to a local hospital and released the next day.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Response Team, Fugitive Task Force, Midlands Gang Task Force and Investigators from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department along with the Columbia Police Department executed six search warrants. Officials say during their investigation they located six weapons and say one of them was a ballistic match for the weapon used the day the Deputy and his fiancée were shot. Authorities say this evidence led to the arrest of a total of six suspects.

Each of the teenagers have been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and all remain behind bars. In addition to the 4 charged in the shooting, Friday night, RCSD arrested

22 year old Travis Pinkston who is charged with Aggravated Breach of Peace by CPD, as well as a 17-year–old who is charged with Assault in the 3rd degree, Possession of Firearm under 18 and PWID marijuana.

Stay with ABC Columbia News as this story continues to develop.