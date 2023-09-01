SC EMD gives update on Idalia clean up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–According to SC Emergency officials, crews clearing roads of debris and sand from Tropical Storm Idalia are now reporting most areas are clear.

SC EMD says a few roads may still be closed for safety concerns.

According to officials, anyone who experienced damage to their property due to the storm should begin recovery and cleanup as soon as possible. Before beginning disaster recovery, property owners and renters should always file a claim with their insurance companies.

Right now, state and local agencies continue to assess the full extent of damages caused by Idalia.

According to SC EMD, you can help with clean up efforts by reporting any damages to property. Use the Damage Assessment tool in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app to submit a report to SCEMD.