USC students and Gamecock fans prepare for South Carolina football season opener

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — It’s football season officially.

With Week One of the college football season underway, many students at the University of South Carolina are getting ready to see their Gamecocks play Saturday night.

Even though the South Carolina Gamecocks begin their season in Charlotte this weekend, students all over campus are excited for the first game.

“It’s always exciting with all the energy. Everyone on campus is passionate about it,” said USC senior Harrison Cassel.

“Beamer Ball. Every year he’s been here we’ve gotten better,” said USC senior Jack Shea. “We have new recruits and an exciting schedule.”

“It’s hard being in the SEC because you have to play teams like Georgia,” said USC freshman Jackson Caulder.

Even with a tough schedule, Gamecocks fans are optimistic.

“Beamer Ball man. It’s what we’ve been looking forward to all summer,” said USC senior Liam Williams. “We went to the bowl game last summer and saw a disappointing loss but good play. I think we’re going to improve on last year.”

Shane Beamer’s football team returns a lot of key players from last season, including many fan favorites.

“Kai Kroger. Our punter is awesome,” Shea said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more of Spencer Rattler and Juice Wells,” Caulder said.

The amount of talent on the team has some Gamecocks fans dreaming of a successful season.

“Successful season? Like 9 or 10 wins and a bowl game,” Shea said.

“I want to not only see a bowl game but a national championship,” said Jack Kougias, a USC senior from Chicago. “It’s a little far-fetched but you got to believe. We’re one of the strongest teams in the SEC East this year. We’re making moves and have a great head coach. I could see us going far this year.”

Students don’t have too far to go this weekend to see the Gamecocks. South Carolina plays North Carolina Saturday night in Charlotte.

“Me and my roommates got an Air B&B. We’re all going up there and I’m excited to see my first game,” said USC freshman Jack Freedman.

“Oh my God I love it. I’m ready to be in the stadium in Charlotte on Saturday,” said USC colorguard member Trinity Vincent.

“It’s going to be an easy win. UNC is trash so it should be a fun weekend,” Freedman said.

While Williams-Brice Stadium is going to be empty this weekend, the home of the Gamecocks is sure to be rocking next weekend when South Carolina welcomes Furman to town.