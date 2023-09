Legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, of “Margaritaville,” fame dead at 76

ABC NEWS– BREAKING: Legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, known for his hit “Margaritaville,” has died. He was 76.

Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” read the announcement on his website and social media. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

