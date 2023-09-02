Requirements for SNAP benefits change Sept. 1

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The start of September brings big changes to food stamp eligibility.

Congress made changes to the supplemental nutrition assistance program, or S.N.A.P that are now in place.

Basically, more low-income Americans will be required to work in order to receive food stamps.

Able-bodied adults up to 50-years-old, who don’t have kids will now have to show proof they are working at least 80 hours a month, or show that they are enrolled in an education or training program to receive the benefits.

In October the age requirement will increase to 52 years old.