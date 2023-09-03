First Sunday at State Museum offers $1 General admission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the South Carolina State Museum is offering $1 general admission on September 3, 2023 for First Sunday. Guests can explore the museums four floors, which include art, cultural history, natural history and more. First Sunday runs from Noon-5pm.

Guests can also watch a 4-D movie or planetarium show for $5.

For more information click here https://www.scmuseum.org/

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health