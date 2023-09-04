Columbia NAACP to host36th Freedom Fund Awards Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia chapter of the NAACP is hosting several events for the whole family this month!

Curtis spoke with the Columbia NAACP branch president Oveta Glover about the 36th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Gala on Friday, September 15.

It’s being held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at 1101 Lincoln Street. Reception starts at 5:45 pm & dinner starts at 7 pm.

The keynote speaker will be U.S. Secretary Marcia Fudge of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Tickets are $75.

To get your tickets, you can call Ms. Glover at (803) 361-5470 or visit Columbia NAACP’s office on 1615 Pickens Street.