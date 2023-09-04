Sheriff: Deputy in hospital after her car was intentionally rammed by suspect

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Sheriff Leon Lott says a deputy was injured after a suspect in a domestic violence incident intentionally rammed her patrol car.

Investigators say deputies responded to an incident on Zimalcrest Dr. Sunday.

When they arrived, deputies say Raqwan Williams, 26, drove away prompting a short chase.

Deputies say he then began driving erratically and sideswiped one car before intentionally ramming Deputy Michelle Burnside’s patrol car head on.

Both the deputy and Williams were injured and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Deputy Burnside is still in the hospital, Williams was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to deputies Williams was out on bond for Murder and other charges at the time of the incident.

“My deputy would not be in the hospital if he would have been in jail where he belonged,” Sheriff Lott says, “Murder and all his other charges show a total disregard for the law and how dangerous he is out in the community. I pray our criminal justice system works this time.”